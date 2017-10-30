Coldest winter in years on way for the UK

Sheffield had its first touch of frost of the season last night and it could just be the start of things to come, warn forecasters.

FLASHBACK: The day Sheffield was buried in record snowfall

Toward the end of the year bitterly cold weather is set to take charge over much of the country as freezing air sweeps down from the Arctic.

Forecasters believe this coming winter will be the coldest to hit the country since 2012/13 and there are fears snow and ice will lead to widespread travel disruption.

December and January are expected to be colder than usual with the north of England and Scotland hardest hit.

Todd Crawford, chief meteorologist at The Weather Company, said: “We expect the coldest winter in the UK since 2012-13.

“We expect extended spells with a ridge of pressure in the North Atlantic, especially in early winter.

“This forces the jet stream up to the Arctic and back down into Europe, releasing Arctic high pressure from near the Pole directly into northern Europe, with colder-than-normal temperatures."