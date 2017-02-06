Cobnar Cottage developer adds to Graves Park Animal Farm security fund

The firm that bought and refurbished Cobnar Cottage has donated £500 to a group that fiercely opposed its sale.

Mark Leeming of Rotary Developments decided to help the Friends of Graves Park in their attempt to raise money for security measures at Graves Park Animal Farm.

Graves Park Animal Farm.

The voluntary group asked for donations after the farm was burgled in December.

Mr Leeming's company bought Cobnar Cottage from Sheffield Council in January 2016, despite strong opposition to the sale from the Friends group.

He has since restored the 17th century home and put it back on the market. He now hopes to build bridges with those working to protect the neighbouring Graves Park.

Read more:

The mess caused by burglars in December.

Cobnar Cottage to be put up for sale after complete refurbishment

"My business partner Myron Abramuik had seen the article about the terrible vandalism at the farm and it was his suggestion that we helped with the funding of the cameras," said Mr Leeming.

"We are delighted that our donation has provided the fund with enough money to purchase the cameras.

"Hopefully, with the new security cameras in place, the wildlife farm will be able to continue its work in the community without the fear of further vandalism.

"This was our way of thanking all the local residents and Friends of Graves Park that have supported us during the renovation of Cobnar Cottage".

The refurbished cottage, which overlooks the park, is now on the market for offers around £350,000.

The Friends' fundraising campaign has a little over a week to run, and the total so far stands at about £1,200.

The group set an initial target of £1,000, but hope to get closer to £3,000 by the deadline for donations on February 16.

Volunteer Diana Stimely said she would thank Rotary Developments for their donation.

She added: "I am now speaking to various parts of the council regarding how the money will be spent and when."

To donate, visit www.leetchi.com/en/Cagnotte/15303327/bcce4f90.

