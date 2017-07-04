Coastguard helicopter spotted over Sheffield as police search for injured moped rider

A coastguard helicopter has been spotted circling above Sheffield as police search for an injured moped rider.

Police are searching for 20-year-old Cain Holmes who was last seen at around 5.30pm on Mondau, July 3 in Shirecliffe Road.

Helicopter spotted over Sheffield

It is understood that the moped he was riding was involved in a crash with two other vehicles and that Cain suffered injuries as a result.

However, the 20-year-old left the scene prior to emergency services arriving.

Police are keen to find Cain as he may need medical treatment and there are growing concerns for his welfare.

It’s believed that Cain was last seen wearing a maroon tracksuit top and black bottoms.

Call police on 101 quoting incident number 980 of July 3.