A closure notice on a Sheffield city centre takeaway shut down over allegations of drug-dealing has been extended.

Police closed down the S1 Food Bar takeaway in Fitzalan Square last month and have now been granted a further 28 day closure extension.

After presenting further evidence at Sheffield Magistrates Court yesterday afternoon, the ban has now been extended to May 11.

The original notice was first issued at the end of March following reports of issues relating to anti-social behaviour and drug dealing offences.

Acting Inspector Gayle Kirby said: “We are extremely pleased the extension has now been granted and S1 Food Bar takeaway will have to remain fully closed. The closure of the premises will prevent further antisocial behaviour in the local area and disruption caused to surrounding businesses.

“This has been a lengthy process that has required dedicated work from the Operation Dent team and our partners at Sheffield City Council. Without the contribution of everyone involved we may not have been able to take effective action to address the problem and resolve it.

“I hope going forward, we will now be able to enforce further closure order notices at other premises in the locality to robustly tackle antisocial behaviour and prevent it. This action forms part of our continued commitment to work with partners and promote community safety within Sheffield city centre.”