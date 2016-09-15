Climber suffers serious leg injury in fall from crag in Sheffield

A climber was seriously inured after falling eight metres from a crag in Sheffield.

He was with four other climbers when he fell at Wharncliffe Crags, near Stocksbridge, on Tuesday night.

Members of Woodhead Mountain Rescue Team and paramedics helped him at the scene.

A rescue team spokeswoman said: "The casualty was located at the bottom of the crags and was treated by the ambulance service and Woodhead Mountain Rescue Team doctor.

"Due to the awkward boulder field below Wharncliffe Crags we evacuated the climber back to the top of the crags via a steep scree slope.

"We packaged the casualty securely into a stretcher with a safety rope before hauling to the top of the crags.

"Our team Land Rover was waiting to carry the casualty to the waiting ambulance at the road head."

Andy Simpson, of Woodhead Mountain Rescue, added: "This was a classic incident that many people would immediately associate with traditional mountain rescue work and is something that we practice as a team.

"It also happened in one of our regular training areas so the rescue was calm and efficient with the team easily performing familiar and well rehearsed roles.

"It was made more challenging by the torrential rain making the ground unstable and slippy and the thunderstorm that took out the mobile phone network and disrupted our radios."