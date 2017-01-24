Clean living is key for Sheffield 105-year-old Ivy

A Sheffield woman put her longevity down simply to 'clean living' as she celebrated her 105th birthday.

Ivy Osborne was joined by family members, staff and residents at the Paddock Hill care home where she lives in Gleadless on Monday.

Ivy with family.

One of five siblings, she was born in Whiston, Rotherham, in 1912 to Joseph and Eliza Hague. The family lived in a cottage called Primrose, which still stands today.

Ivy started her working life as a scullery maid and had worked her way up to a parlour maid by the time she married William Osborne in March 1937.

The couple had two daughters, June and Sheila, before William sadly died aged 41. Ivy now has three grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Speaking on Monday, Ivy's family recalled her fondness for knitting, sowing and crocheting. A resourceful woman, Ivy made clothes for herself and her daughters in her younger years.

The great grandmother has always had a great interest in history, and her daughters remember that she often corrected the teachers at her grandchildren’s school for getting the facts wrong.

She moved into Paddock Hill in August last year, where she is a popular resident.

Enjoying her birthday on Monday, Ivy said there was a simple secret to her long life: "Clean living."

