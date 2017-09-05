Class A drugs found in police raid in Sheffield

Class A drugs were found during a police raid in Sheffield.
Officers made the discovery during a search of a house in Samuel Road, Norfolk Park.
No other details have yet been released by South Yorkshire Police.
Class A drugs were found during a police raid in Sheffield.
Officers made the discovery during a search of a house in Samuel Road, Norfolk Park.
No other details have yet been released by South Yorkshire Police.
Almost Done!
Registering with The Star means you're ok with our terms and conditions.