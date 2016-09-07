City university funds Indian fresh water well

The University of Sheffield’s first clean-drinking water bore-well has been completed in Andhra Pradesh, India.

The new well, which was completed last month, will provide 1,070 people in the area with immedicate access to a safe, sustainable and long-lasting source of clean drinking water

Life Water, sold in all the University of Sheffield’s café and restaurant outlets across campus and the residences, is a life-changing charity, providing clean drinking water to communities that desperately need it.

For every bottle of water sold, funds are raised towards the construction of new fresh water wells in India.

Mr. Ramasubbaiah, a member of the community in Andhra Pradesh, said: “Now the water in our area is good. It is more than enough, even in summer. We need not suffer for the water going dry. As there is a continuous power cut, the tap water supply before was scare. Now that is not a problem. I appreciate those who have helped our community.”

The University of Sheffield have worked with Life Water to sell their bottled water for the past six years, which led to the University being assigned its very own Life Water drop4drop clean drinking water project.

Peter Anstess, retail manager for accommodation and commercial services at the University said: “It is absolutely our intention to maintain the progress of opening wells and developing fresh water projects.

“The sales of Life Water are as strong as ever and the great news that has come from the purchases only confirms that this is a fantastic way to provide a product that the customer desires whilst providing benefit to others.”

More than one billion people around the world are unable to access safe, clean drinking water, and over 2.5 billion do not have adequate sanitation.

The Life Water initiative is one of many environmental activities at the University, including recycling as much litter as possible, in particular plastic drinks bottles. Students are actively encouraged to recycle, with all cafés and student accommodation having well-labelled recycling bins for plastic and tins as well as caddies for food waste recycling.