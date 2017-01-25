City teacher’s big break

A Sheffield schoolteacher will swap his classroom for the big stage when he competes in the Future Music Open Mic UK Songwriting Competition grand final this month.

Jordan Rabjohn, music teacher at Parkwood Academy, was crowned the Yorkshire Regional Final winner last October at the Sheffield City Hall and is hoping his self penned single, ‘Numbers,’ will have what it takes to make the grade with competition judges and record label execs when he performs live against other songwriters from across the UK at the event in Camden.

The 22-year-old said: “I can’t wait to hit the stage and hopefully do Yorkshire proud in the final. I normally spend my weekend’s planning lessons, so to think that I’m going to be performing my song in front of big name judges and label A&Rs is a dream come true.”

The Sheffield singer-songwriter has already had a taste of the success with his pop anthems being played regularly on BBC and his single, ‘Spring Summer Falling,’ featured on ITV’s This Morning.

Jordan was also one of the winners of the Vodafone BigTop40 Future Breakers competition in 2016 and his track ‘Worship You’ was played live on Capital FM’s Big Top 40 chart show.