City students take tea with the Mayor

Sheffield Park Academy students have been given a behind-the-scenes look at the life of the city’s Lord Mayor.

Members of the academy’s student council, as well as some year 11 pupils with an interest in politics, took part in the recent visit to Sheffield Town Hall.

Greeted on arrival by The Right Worshipful the Lord Mayor of Sheffield, Coun Denise Fox, the group were taken on a tour which included the Council chambers and the anteroom. Some students even had the opportunity to sit in the Lord Mayors seat.

The tour finished in the Lord Mayor’s parlour, where the young visitors were served drinks, and were given the opportunity to ask questions and learn about the history of the Mayoral system in Sheffield, with Coun Fox being the city’s 120th Lord Mayor of Sheffield.

They also had the opportunity to sign the Lord Mayor’s personal visitors book.

The students taking part in the tour were Lily Newall and Lol Bailey, from Year 7, Ashley Stewart and Dianne Palliyaguruge, from Year 8, Bobby Haywood and Yann Topanou, from Year 9, and, from Year 11, Leo Balli, Harry Frost, Jack Murton, Megan Woodcock, Abigail Kirk, Wiktoria Mieczkowska and Yasmin Begum.

Sheffield Park Academy’s executive principal, Craig Dillon, said: “We are very grateful to The Right Worshipful the Lord Mayor for allowing our students the opportunity to visit her in the Town Hall and for taking the time to show them around.

“Politics is an incredibly important part of our lives and this behind the scenes glimpse helped to really inspire those students taking part.”