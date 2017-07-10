City school unveils new prayer garden

A Sheffield school has unveiled a new prayer garden to provide pupils with a quiet space to foster learning and reflection.

The garden, at St Marie’s Catholic Primary School, features a stone Easter cross at its centre, which was selected by pupils, and designed and created by local sculptor Richard Watts, to include the school motto.

Richard’s family has had a connection with St Marie’s for the past 19 years with all five of his children attending the school.

Richard said: “The design the children chose – from three possible options – was for a cross carved as the ‘Tree of Life’ - a symbol of Our Lord’s resurrection and triumph over sin and death.

“The cross is carved with apple leaves and blossom with a Shakespearean quotation from the Tempest around the base – ‘Merrily, merrily shall I live now under the blossom which hangs on the bough,’ which also marks the 400th anniversary of Shakespeare’s death last year.”

The prayer garden was built recently following contributions from the Sheffield Town Trust and the school and parish communities. It was officially opened in a service at the school led by the Bishop of Hallam Ralph Heskett and Cathedral Dean Fr Christopher Posluszny.

St Marie’s headteacher, John Fernandes, said: ““The spiritual garden is intended to be an active space, providing pupils with opportunities for learning, for being creative and being engaged in growing and developing their own space.

“These learning opportunities, paired with the thoughtful and reflective aspects of the prayer garden, will ensure that it will become a much cherished part of the school for many years to come.”