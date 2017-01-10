City physio scoops leadership award

A physiotherapist from Sheffield has won a top regional award for his outstanding leadership skills.

Gareth Cornell, a clinical specialist physiotherapist in Critical Care at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, scooped the top prize in the ‘Developing and Leading People’ category at the recent Yorkshire and Humber Regional Leadership Awards.

The awards, run by Health Education England, recognise the ‘extra mile’ professionals working at all levels of the NHS go to improve people’s health and staff morale.

Gareth was recognised for inspiring his colleagues to introduce new, improved ways of working that have enabled patients to regain physical function following severe acute disabling illness or injury.

A spokesman for the Trust said: “Gareth has promoted high standards of care through supporting staff in developing their clinical skills whilst working to improve clinical governance and the quality of education and training. In addition, Gareth and the team are working on developing a new role for occupational therapy in critical care in the Trust, as well as embarking on research activity.”

Gareth said: “I am extremely humbled to have won this prestigious award.

“I am extremely grateful to be part of such a committed team, so to be singled out from hundreds of professionals from across the NHS in the region for inspiring and encouraging other NHS practitioners to improve practice for the benefit of patients is a real celebration of the team ethos we share.”

Gareth will now go head-to-head with winners from across the country in the National Recognition Awards later this year.