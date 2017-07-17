City Pastor leads house building team

A Sheffield pastor will lead a team of volunteer aid workers to Mexico next year, to build a house in just two days.

Chris Jeavons, from Spa View Community Church in Hackenthorpe, is currently attempting to raise the £6,500 needed to build the house, that will then be donated to a destitute Mexican family.

Chris and his team have just six months left to raise the funds, before setting off on the trip in February 2018 with the Youth With A Mission organisation, which has been running the Homes of Hope project for the last 25 years, and has built over 5,000 homes.

Chris said: “To kick start our fund raising, myself and my friend Chris Watson, a fellow below-average golfer, will be taking on a 72-hole challenge around four different golf courses later this month, teeing off at 5.30am and hoping to finish before sunset. We will be walking over 30 miles and taking about 400 swings each. To help our cause, Reinshaw Park, Kilton Forest, Bondhay and Birley Wood golf clubs have kindly donated a round of golf each to make it happen.

“Often the problems in the world are so big that you don’t know where to start and you can think, will anything I can do really make that much difference? In just two days, next February, we will change a family’s life forever. Not only will they have a roof over their heads, they’ll be less at risk from disease and more likely to stay in education and hold down a job. Aside from building the house we will be working in a local orphanage, rehab centre and refuge centre for women.”

Visit www.justgiving.com amd search Mexico 208 to donate to the team’s cause.