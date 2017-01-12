City duo’s challenges

A Sheffield couple has vowed to compete three physical challenges, to raise funds for The Snowdrop Project.

Jennie Swift and John Slater, who together run the Sheffield not-for-profit organisation, Black Box Productions, will climb the ten highest peaks in the Lake District in 24 hours, climb the highest peaks in England, Scotland and Wales in 24 hours, and take part in a tough duathalon, consisting of a 100-mile bike ride and six mile mountain climb.

All the money they raise during these feats - which all take place in June this year - will go to support the Sheffield Snowdrop Project, the only UK charity to support survivors of human trafficking.

Dance teacher Jennie, aged 40, said: “Throughout the year, John and I are attempting to raise essential funds for this amazing Sheffield charity, which provides a wide range of essential services to vulnerable people in our community. The charity supports the development of human trafficking survivors, enabling them to reach their full potential after experiences that the wider population would not dare to imagine possible.

“The Snowdrop Charity was set up, and is run by, an amazing and inspirational Sheffield woman called Lara Bundock. Her ethos of supporting vulnerable groups within our society and educating the wider community is inspirational.

“In view of the need for ongoing support for survivors of human trafficking, John and I have decided to take part on these three tough physical challenges that we’re sure will push us both to our limits - and are not completed by a large percentage of people who sign up for them.”

Visit www.snowdropproject.co.uk to find our more about the charity.