City council employee scoops top award

A Sheffield city council employee received the ‘outstanding contribution’ award at the recent Best Bar None Awards.

Tracey Ford took home the top prize for her work with the Sheffield Drug and Alcohol Action Team, which was presented to her at the ceremony last month, held at The House of Lords.

The ceremony - which recognises exceptional programmes that operates in towns and cities across the country - was attended by representatives of national schemes, as well as MPs, government officials, industry representatives and media.

National BNN coordinator, Mick McDonnell, said: “Employed at the city council, in the Drug and Alcohol Action Team, Tracey Ford has put the Best Bar None Scheme in Sheffield, “front & centre” as the preferred vehicle of choice to deal with the issues created by a successful night-time economy, in what is a very diverse city.

“Through her leadership and commitment, the BBN scheme continues to evolve and grow year on year. It addresses key issues, such as vulnerability and working with other agencies, it strives to create that safe and vibrant NTE that we all aspire to.

“Tracey has been instrumental in proving that true partnership working can, and does achieve fantastic results.”

Best Bar None is a national award scheme promoting partnership working between the pub and bar trade, the police and local authorities. Through enhanced professionalism and customer safety, the scheme reduces alcohol related crime, anti-social behaviour and health harms in the areas where it operates. Best Bar None is supported by the Home Office, the Scottish Government, the police and the on-licensed trade. It is active in around 70 areas across the United Kingdom.

Sarah Newton, MP and Home Office Minister for vulnerability, safeguarding and countering extremism, launched the awards and presented the award to Tracey.

Sheffield also received a highly commended award in the Best Overall Scheme category.