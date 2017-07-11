City charity is tackling loneliness

A Sheffield charity, set up with a donation of just £495, is working hard to tackle loneliness in the city.

Project Intake is made up local residents and local businesses in Intake, Sheffield, who are determined to tackle loneliness in the community, working particularly with the elderly, as well as those with mental health.

A spokesman for the charity said: “The dreaded PPI phone call or fortnightly visit from the window cleaner, are sometimes the only conversations that help ease the epidemic affecting 1.2 million older people in England - loneliness. So many people are chronically lonely and this has an adverse impact on health and wellbeing. This is particularly true when it comes to mental health, with older people’s depression often brought on by, or exacerbated by loneliness.

“Even worse, lonely people are ashamed of their isolation, and over half have never discussed loneliness with anyone. Project Intake doesn’t just work with the elderly, but promotes healthy events and activities for the whole community.”

Project Intake chair, Sue Groves, said: “We held a community lunch recently and local businesses were behind us all the way, donating food and raffle prizes. We also run regular coffee morning at Carpenter Gardens community centre and have been made and are planning some group activities for the future, such as light exercise and crafts.

“gnoring the challenge of loneliness is not an option for us. We want to unite the whole community as people often forget how much children can learn from older people.”

Contact Sue on 07779 090318 for more details on Project Intake.