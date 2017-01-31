CITY BUZZ: Mum Naomi’s got her finger on city pulse

When Naomi Cooper became a first-time mum, she had no idea the experience would lead her to a life of blogging her adventures around Sheffield with her little boy.

Four weeks ago, the 25-year-old decided to take all the tips and recommendations she’d accrued in her son’s first year online, launching ‘Trips With A Tot’ on Facebook, and today the group already has over 500 loyal members.

Trips With A Tot

Visitors to Naomi’s website and FB page can read her blog posts on parenting in the city, learn how they can join in her regular social walks, day trips and soft place dates, and follow Naomi’s jam-packed calendar of local events and ideas of great places to take your little one.

Naomi admits she’s been overwhelmed by how well-received ‘Trips With A Tot’ has been: “I think it is so important for parents and children to learn from new experiences together, and for children to be inspired by their natural surroundings,” she said.

“That’s a big part of why I started blogging about different places, I wanted to put my wealth of knowledge to good use. I’ve always had a real passion for being outside - I think it is crucial for our wellbeing - and that’s why I arrange a lot of park meet-ups and walks for South Yorkshire parents. I began hosting meet-ups almost a year ago, so, for me, this new site was a natural progression. I felt I had more to give.

“I try to do different things for different families, such as day trips to museums, soft play centres, cafes, and craft sessions. My group and I have been all over Yorkshire, and I do this all by myself, completely voluntarily.

“From the moment I wake up, to the minute I go to sleep, I’m thinking, writing, planning something for my website, Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. I just want other families to be inspired to go out, to travel together, and have more nice days doing nice things.

“I offer quality information and advice, completely free, for the best things to do from my own experiences, and offer a nice place to talk about where to go and what to do. I love getting people together to do fun things.”

Naomi’s Facebook page includes reviews, video footage and photographs of her adventures all across the region. Every morning she publishes a top pick of three things happening in the area that day.

She also runs a number of themed-chats every week on her Facebook page, where her followers can ask questions.

She added: “I truly believe in the importance of a strong, supportive community and tribe.”

Visit Facebook - Trips with a Tot to see what Naomi’s up to.

Fancy teaming up?

Do you own a local business, visitor attraction, or independent cafe? Contact Naomi if you’re interested in teaming up with her and offering her group a home for a session.

Naomi added: “I’m receiving over 100 views a day, tonnes of comments, a lot of interaction and I really hope to grow a sense of community.”