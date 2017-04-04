City Buzz: Mad about Easter at Butterfly house

Mad About Madagascar is returning to The Tropical Butterfly House this Easter – as well as the popular Easter Egg Hunt, on Easter Sunday and Monday.

There’s all kinds of yummy Easter fun at the Sheffield family attraction, throughout the month until April 23.

Easter at Tropical Butterfly House

Zoo curator Andrew Reeve said: “We have some amazing Madagascan species including ring-tailed and red ruffed lemurs.

“Lemurs are sadly a critically endangered species, so we raise funds every year for the Madagascar Fauna and Flora Group who monitor lemurs in the wild and assist with breeding programmes.

“The funds we donate are vital, they fund a conservation agent in Betampona National Reserve, a lemur keeper at Ivoloina Zoo, and supplies for the lemur survey team.

“An impressive £3,050 was raised in 2016 through the sale of Tropical Butterfly House wristbands. Visitors should feel proud that they are helping a critically endangered species in the wild.”

Easter activities

During the Mad About Madagascar Easter event, visitors to the Tropical Butterfly House, in North Anston, can take part in the twice-daily lemur walkthrough encounters, at 11.30am and 2.30pm in the Lemur Heights enclosure.

This allows visitors the opportunity of an unforgettable close-up experience with these popular primates.

In Lemur Heights, visitors will also find straw-coloured and Egyptian fruit bats, mouse lemurs – the smallest primates in the world – and tenrecs.

This is a unique species with a similar appearance to a miniature hedgehog which visitors may meet and even hold in encounters taking place every day of the event, led by specialist keepers.

Meerkat, otter, and bird of prey encounters, as well as the popular bird and animal display will also be taking place.

On Easter Sunday and Monday, the Tropical Butterfly House will be hosting its popular Easter egg hunt where guests can explore the park hunting for clues to earn an Easter egg, with the cost included in the normal admission charge.

Throughout the holidays, visitors can also meet Easter chicks and bunnies, and take part in Easter crafts in the activity centre.

Thousands of people travel to The Tropical Butterfly House every year to see the 1,500 animals and creatures, of which there are a whopping 140 species.

The Tropical Butterfly House is open daily, all year round and is just five minutes from the M1, junction 31, with free parking.

Head to Butterfly House to plan your visit and for a full listing of their daily animal encounters – including meetings with minibeasts, meerkats in their mansion, butterflies in the big house, lemurs in their encounter, farm animals in the barn, plus birds and lots of amazing wildlife from all around the world.

