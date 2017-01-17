CITY BUZZ: Enjoy some playtime with a little Puccini

In a world of Peppa Pig and Teletubbies, who wouldn’t want to give their children some exposure to something a little more highbrow?

Well now your little ones can enjoy some Corelli with their cuddles, a little Strauss with their snooze and some soothing Mendelssohn with their milk.

Babies do Beethoven! NEW concert series for babies and their grown-ups launches in Sheffield

That’s right, ‘Babies Do Beethoven’ - a new concert series for babies and their grown-ups - has launched in Sheffield.

The monthly concerteenies, performed by professional musicians, are designed to engage babies aged 12 months and under in live, high quality music in a relaxed and friendly environment.

‘Babies Do Beethoven’ is the brainchild of Sheffield mum Polly Jives, who launched the series after giving birth to her own baby in June last year.

Polly, of Greystones, is a musician and educationalist who has worked with CBeebies, Music in the Round, London Philharmonic Orchestra, Royal Opera House, and the National Children’s Orchestra of Great Britain.

The 37-year-old said: “I realised there was huge potential for something like this in Sheffield. I know that, as a new parent, you often struggle to go to events as you did before, or don’t have the time or confidence to try new things. Also many parent and baby groups happen during week days, which often excludes partners from enjoying baby activities and doing things as a new family.

“I also saw how much my baby reacted to me singing and playing the cello at home, and set out to share this with my friends and their partners, and it’s all grown from there.

“I believe music has a huge impact on our lives and the earlier children can be exposed to live sounds and songs the better. It can have a positive impact on concentration, listening skills, sleep, physical movement, learning and emotional development as they get older. It can be highly stimulating and exciting one minute and deeply relaxing and calming the next.

“Babies react so naturally to music – it’s in-built – you can see them start to turn their head towards it, wave their hands and just beam and wriggle with delight. And if their grown-ups can share all this with their baby, the love of live music just grows and grows.”

The sessions also incorporate sensory activies, to enhance the babies experiences, using bubbles, puppets, percussion and scarves. The first concert will be held on January 21 at 11am at The Greystones Pub.

Polly added: “Parents are welcome to feed during the concert, nappy changing facilities are provided and there is free tea, coffee and biscuits.”

Email pollyjives@hotmail.com for details.