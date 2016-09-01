City athletes take on School Games

Three Sheffield athletes have been selected to compete at the 2016 School Games in the city next month.

Alfie Manthorpe, Amelia Cass and Amy Gellion will join 1,600 atheletes competing across 12 sports at the national muti-sport event, which sees the UK’s elite young athletes go head-to-head.

The four-day spectacular kicks off on September 1 and is held at both Loughborough University and the Ponds Forge International Sports Centre. It is supported by National Lottery funding from Sport England and delivered by the Youth Sport Trust.

Alfie, aged 16, of Westfield School, will represent North East in the 1500m Steeplechase. Amelia, aged 17, of Silverdale School, will represent the Para-cycling Team in Cycling and Amy, aged 16, of King Ecgbert School, will represent North East in the 300m and 4 x 300m Relay.

The young athletes will be following in the footsteps of some of Britain’s biggest sporting stars who have competed at the event before going on to senior international success. Previous competitors include Olympic gold medallist and world-record breaking swimmer Adam Peaty, Paralympic champions Hannah Cockroft, Ellie Simmonds and Jonnie Peacock, heptathlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson and GB sprinter Adam Gemili.

For tickets or details, visit www.2016schoolgames.com/tickets