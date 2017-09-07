Cineworld in Sheffield to screen It at midnight on Friday

Brave customers can watch a midnight screening of one of this year's most long-awaited horror films at Sheffield's Cineworld.

It, the film adaptation of Stephen King's 1986 novel, will be shown at one minute past midnight on Friday so fans can see it before anyone else.

Cineworld Sheffield's Facebook page has warned customers that they will be having 'scare actors' throughout the building to add to the horror.

The supernatural horror movie version of the author's 1986 novel follows a group of children who are terrorised by an evil clown called Pennywise.

It is the second adaptation of the book after the 1990 TV miniseries which saw Tim Curry appear as the shape-shifting supernatural villain, a role played by Bill Skarsgard in the new film.

Many critics have declared director Andres Muschietti's new adaptation a "horror classic", and it currently has a rating of 100% on movie rating website Rotten Tomatoes

If the film's premise and the 'scare actors' haven't put you off, then follow this link to book your tickets.

Simply select It from the drop down menu on the right and then select the midnight screening, which will appear as 00.01 in the options.

Enjoy...if you can!