Chuckle Brothers star shows off bargain £14.99 Christmas tree bought in Doncaster on Twitter

From tree, to you....one of the Chuckle Brothers has revealed his bargain £14.99 Christmas tree bought in Doncaster to his thousands of Twitter followers.

Comic star Paul Chuckle took to social media to post a photo of the tree bought from the Tickhill Garden Centre by Cherry Lane in Tickhill.

The television favourite tweeted a picture of the lavishly decorated tree and wrote: "Not bad job. Tree from garden centre for £14-99. Bargain."

He added in a further tweet: "The wife sent me to get a tree cos she was working and came across it."

The star posed for photos with staff at the garden centre in Bawtry Road who were delighted at the star's visit, tweeting: "To me..to you... @PaulChuckle2 -Thanks for giving us a visit at our #Tickhill #Doncaster Garden Centre!"

The picture of the entertainer's tree has already been retweeted more than 120 times and "liked" by a further 400 plus followers.

Paul, 69 and brother Barry, 71, who were born in Rotherham, still live locally and have enjoyed television success for more than forty years with popular shows such as Chucklehounds and ChuckleVision.