Chuckle Brother and South Yorkshire resident Jimmy Patton, 85, weds 26-year-old girlfriend

Chuckle Brother and South Yorkshire resident Jimmy Patton has married his 26-year-old girlfriend despite a 59-year age difference.

Jimmy, 85, shot to fame as he appeared as a regular alongside his younger brothers Barry and Paul Chuckle on the hit show Chucklevision.

Jimmy Patton and Amy Phillips (Picture: Facebook)

It was on the show that 26-year-old Amy Phillips first noticed Jimmy and the pair struck up a relationship after meeting on Facebook.

Jimmy, whose wife Valerie died seven years ago, proposed to Amy in their £255,000 detached home in Maltby, Rotherham, in September 2015.

Last weekend, The Sun reports, the pair tied the knot at Southport Theatre and Convention Centre and are now reportedly planning to fly to Gran Canaria for their honeymoon.

Speaking to the Sun in 2015, Jimmy said: "Amy had been a fan of ChuckleVision all of her life and commented on something I posted. It just went from there.

“I never thought I would find this kind of love again.”

Back in 2015, Jimmy decided to ask Amy's father John for permission to marry his daughter, despite being 16 years younger than the Chuckle Brother.

The Sun report that the Chuckle Brothers' stars Barry, 72, and Paul, 69, were not at the wedding but other brother Brian, 82 did attend.

Despite not attending the wedding, Barry posted on Jimmy's Facebook saying: "Brilliant picture. So Sorry we couldn't be there.xx"