Children's rusks recalled due to allergy fears

Krunchi Foods is recalling three cake rusk products because they contain egg, wheat and milk which are not correctly declared on the labels.

This means the products are a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to wheat, gluten, milk, milk constituents and/or egg.

The three affected products, which all come in pack sizes of 283g, are are the Krunchi Cake Rusk Original, Krunchi Egg Free Cake Rusk, and Krunchi Cake Rusk Soonfi.

No other Krunchi Foods products are known to be affected.

A company statement read: “If you have bought any of the above products and have an allergy or intolerance to wheat, gluten, milk, milk constituents or egg