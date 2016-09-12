Children's homes to close in Rotherham

Two children's homes are to close in Rotherham, with council chiefs wanting more youngsters to be placed with foster carers.

Councillors voted to close Cherry Tree House in Masbrough and Silverwood in East Herringthorpe in a meeting this morning.

Closing the homes will save Rotherham Council £1 million a year.

Silverwood provides long-term care for youngsters with emotional and behavioural difficulties and Cherry Tree House offers long-term and short breaks for children with disabilities.

Rotherham Council said it wants foster placements to be 'the natural path' for children in care.