Children offered counselling after 'distressing' collision in Doncaster school grounds

Youngsters who witnessed three children getting hit by a car in the grounds of a school in Doncaster are being offered counselling.

The head teacher at Long Toft Primary School in Stainforth, said plans are being put in place to ensure pupils are 'well supported' and 'offered counselling' after the incident at 8.40am today.

Two girls and a boy were struck by a car 'performing a manoeuvre' in the grounds of the school as youngsters were on their way to their classrooms.

Two of the children - a five-year-old boy and a two-year-old girl - suffered minor injuries, but a nine-year-old girl was airlifted to Sheffield Children's Hospital.

The extent of her injuries are not yet known.

A police investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision is underway.

Doncaster Council's health and safety officers are also involved.

Headteacher, Ms Buxton, said: “There was an collision on the school premises this morning where three children were injured.

"We have been working with the police and the council’s health and safety team to establish the circumstances surrounding this collision.

“The safety of all of our children is our main priority and we can confirm that all the children at the school are safe.

"We will be working with the council and the police to ensure that the other students in the school are well supported and offered counselling following this distressing incident.

"Our thoughts are with the children who have been injured, and their families.”

Riana Nelson, Doncaster Council's Assistant Director of Partnerships and Operational Delivery for Children and Young People, said: “We are aware of the collision that occurred at Long Toft Primary School in Stainforth this morning.

"We have been working closely with the school and the police to establish the circumstances of the collision.

"We will be working with the school to offer counselling to those children that have been affected by this incident.

"Our thoughts are with the children who have been injured, and their families.”

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "Just before 8.40am this morning, emergency services were called to reports of a collision in Stainforth, Doncaster.

"It is reported that a car was involved in a collision with three children, while preforming a manoeuvre in the car park of a primary school on Church Road.

"A nine-year-old girl, a five-year-old boy and a two-year-old girl have been taken to hospital.

"The five-year-old and the two-year-old are said to have suffered minor injuries during the collision.

"At this time, the extent of injuries to the nine-year-old is not yet known."