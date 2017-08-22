Chief Executive of popular South Yorkshire tourist attraction dies suddenly

Have your say

The chief executive of a historic tourist attraction in South Yorkshire has died suddenly.

Magna Science Adventure Centre said its chief executive John Silker, 64, died while working at the tourist attraction on Sunday.

Magna Centre

Mr Silker spent more than 40 years working in the leisure and hospitality industry and joined the Rotherham centre as chief executive in 2013.

Police said they are not treating his sudden death as suspicious. He leaves behind three daughters.

Trustee Brian Chapple, said: “John worked tirelessly and with passion to realise Magna’s potential and drive it to be the best it can be.

"He was devoted to the venue and was a friend, as well as a colleague, to many.

"He will be greatly missed by all and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this very sad time.

"The staff and trustees will continue the work that John started.”