Chief Constable to visit South Yorkshire neighbourhoods

South Yorkshire's Chief Constable is to visit neighbourthoods across the county to get local views on policing in the county.

Stephen Watson is to visit Hexthorpe tomorrow, Maltby on Wednesday, April 26 and Rotherhqam town centre on Tuesday, May 2.

There are also plans to visit Burngreave and Highfields in Sheffield, Penistone and Barnsley.

Last week he visited Mexborough to find out local views on neighbourhood policing.

Chief Constable Watson said: “It was an enjoyable event in Mexborough, with members of the local community sharing their views and opinions on neighbourhood policing in their area with us. We are committed to providing the best service we possibly can for them.

“We are keen to work with the public in the very early stages of our local policing review, to ensure we listen to views, establish what a new neighbourhood service means to communities and enable us to take an informed approach to future change.

“I look forward to meeting with many people from across South Yorkshire at these initial roadshows, to further understand how we can better provide them with the service they require.”

MEETING DATES:

Wednesday, April 26 (6.30pm) - Full Life Church, High Street, Maltby.

Tuesday, May 2 (6.15pm) - Rotherham South Area Assembly: Rotherham Town Hall, Rotherham.

Wednesday, May 3 (6pm) - Vestry Hall, Burngreave, Sheffield.

Tuesday, May 9 (6pm) - St Mary’s, Bramall Lane, Sheffield.

Thursday, May 11 (6pm) - Penistone Grammar School, Penistone.

Wednesday, May 17 (6.30pm) - Church of the Nazarene, Oxford Street, Barnsley.