Chesterfield train delayed by JOGGER on rail line

Forget leaves on the line... A JOGGER was spotted on railway track near Chesterfield this morning.

Police were called to Mill Lane, Clay Cross, at 8.50am after receiving reports that a man had been seen jogging on the line.

A British Transport Police spokesman said: "We were told the man was wearing a bright yellow top.

"When we arrived at the scene, we couldn't find the man.

"As a result of the incident, the trains ran slowly for about ten minutes."

Paul Kelly, who was on a CrossCountry train this morning, said: "It was going at a snail's pace between Chesterfield and Derby.

"We got a tannoy message to say the problem was a jogger on the line and the train was 'waiting for the person to be removed'.

"I've heard all sorts of reasons for a delayed train but a jogger on the line is a new one on me.

"The train arrived into Derby 12 minutes late."