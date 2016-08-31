Chesterfield's former Queen's Park Sports Centre to be demolished

The former Queen's Park Sports Centre in Chesterfield is to be demolished.

Chesterfield Borough Council's planning committee made the decision yesterday.

The building has stood empty since the end of last year when it closed to make way for a new £11.25million sports centre on the Queen's Park Annexe site further along Boythorpe Road.

Members of the public will be consulted on future use of the old site between Monday, September 12, and Friday, October 21.

A borough council spokesman said: "The options for the future uses of the site will be release before the beginning of the consultation."

A date has not yet been set for the demolition.