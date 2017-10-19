Chesterfield's Becky Measures to have womb removed

Chesterfield broadcaster Becky Measures has revealed she is to have her womb removed as a preventative measure.

Mum-of-two Becky is the daughter of Wendy Watson, who became Britain's first woman to have both breasts removed in 1992 in a desperate bid to avoid the cancer which has stalked her family.

In 2006, at the age of 24, Becky also had a double mastectomy after tests revealed she had an 85 per cent risk of developing breast cancer.

Becky has now decided to have her womb removed and, as a BRCA1 gene carrier, she knows it is a move which could help save her life.

In an exclusive interview with the Daily Mail,, 36-year-old Becky said: "People thought I was mad having a double mastectomy, but it was a no-brainer. If I can avoid cancer in the future, of course I'm going to.

"Now I am making the step to have a hysterectomy from choice. Not because I don't want any more children or because I have symptoms that anything is wrong, but to avoid cancer in the future - an imminent fate as I see it.

"Again, people will think it's a bold move - but a crucial one for me with an 85 per cent chance of developing cancer because I have BRCA1.

"I have mum's full support and that of my partner Alex."

She added: "Having an elective hysterectomy was a harder decision than the breast surgery as I have to make a choice as to whether or not have any more children, but it's a choice I have made - and I know it's the right one."