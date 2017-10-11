Chesterfield restaurants invite you to charity dinner to help persecuted Rohingya Muslims

Restaurants across the Chesterfield area will be raising money to help persecuted Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar.

Charity diners will be served at the following restaurants between 6pm and 11pm on Monday, November 6:

► Ashoka

► Chutney Spice

► Curry Leaf

► Gulab Tandoori

► Ishmails

► Sheraz's

► Shipon

► Spice House

► West Bars Tandoori

► Zahid Restaurant

The charity dinners are £16.95 per person and people are being urged to book a table early to avoid disappointment.

Other venues across north east Derbyshire and south Yorkshire are participating in the fundraising event. For more information, visit this Facebook page.

Mohammed Ali, manager of Chutney Spice, said: "Your generous participation at the charity dinner will help some of the most destitute people in the world.

"They are urgently in need of food, shelter, medication and health goods."

More than half a million Rohingya have fled Myanmar's Rakhine state since Rohingya militants launched deadly attacks on police posts at the end of August, prompting a military crackdown.

The mainly Muslim minority are widely disliked in Buddhist-majority Myanmar - formerly known as Burma - and are denied citizenship.

Those who have fled accuse the military, backed by Buddhist mobs, of using a brutal campaign of killings and village burnings to try to drive them out.

The military has been widely accused of conducting ethnic cleansing and genocide, but it has rejected all these allegations, saying it has only targeted Rohingya militants.