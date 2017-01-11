Chesterfield Pride event to return in summer

Preparations are underway for this year’s Chesterfield Pride event.

The spectacle will be held at the town’s Queen’s Park between 1pm and 7pm on Sunday, July 23.

Dan Walker, of Chesterfield Pride, said: “Last year, more than 3,000 people attended, making us one of the fastest growing Pride events in the country.

“We are run as not-for-profit and all money raised goes back to making the event as safe and enjoyable as possible. We raise money through fundraising, sponsorship and stall space.

“We want to make Chesterfield Pride an event aimed at the LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender) community and one where everyone is welcome.

“Last year we attracted people from Chesterfield and all over the country to see some of the fantastic acts we had on stage and also to enjoy the carnival atmosphere.We are hoping to build on this and with support of residents and businesses we can achieve this.”

Pride events have become more frequent across the country in recent years – with Chesterfield hosting its first in 2015. The events celebrate diversity and highlight the fight for equality for the LGBT community.

If you would like a stall at the event or if you would like to sponsor it, email chesterfieldpride@hotmail.com