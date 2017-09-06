Chesterfield pensioner who died after being hit by police car is named

A man who died when he was hit by a police car in Chesterfield has been formally identified.

Dennis Wilson, a 91-year-old widower who lived locally, was pronounced dead at the scene after the collision in Loundsley Green Road at around 8.25am on Monday.

A spokesman for the Independent Police Complaints Commission said: "It is believed he was taking his regular morning walk when it happened.

"The single-crewed police car is understood to have been responding to an emergency call at the time and the IPCC is independently investigating the circumstances following a referral from Derbyshire Constabulary.



"Several independent witnesses have been identified but IPCC investigators are keen for anyone else who saw the incident but has not yet come forward to contact them on freephone 0800 096 9071 or email loundsleygreenroad@ipcc.gsi.gov.uk."



Derrick Campbell, IPCC commissioner, added: "Our thoughts are with Mr Wilson's family and everyone affected by this tragic incident."