Chesterfield nurse hopp-ing to do charity proud

A Chesterfield nurse is preparing to participate in the Sheffield 10km race - on a space hopper!

Joan Pons Laplana will take part in next month's run to raise money for the Cavell Nurses' Trust.

The charity provides support for nurses, midwives and healthcare assistants, both working and retired, when they are suffering personal or financial hardship - often because of illness, disability, domestic abuse and the effects of older age.

Joan said: "For the last few months, nursing has made the headlines due to many nurses struggling to make ends meet.

"The pay cap imposed by the Government is hitting frontline staff hard.

"The Cavell Nurses' Trust is seeing an increasing number of calls for help from nursing professionals, with a 32 per cent increase in requests for help in the first half of 2017.

"It is a very worrying trend.

"Lots of us are only a pay cheque away from poverty.

"The psychological impact is also enormous.

"It can happen to anyone, including me - and it did."

Joan told how he needed support a few years ago after his marriage ended and he struggled to juggle his finances.

When his car broke down and he could not afford repairs, he faced the prospect of not being able to travel to work and not pay his bills.

He decided to stop paying his rent and subsequently received a letter from his landlord threatening him with eviction.

Joan added: "At that point my stress levels were through the roof and that day I broke down in tears during my break."

He sought advice from the RCN Foundation who helped him get back on his feet.

Joan said: "On October 22, I will be running around Sheffield in aid of the Cavell Nurses' Trust. But I will be doing it with a twist. I will be hopping the 10km race, hoping to raise a lot a cash to help fellow nurses, midwives and healthcare assistants going through hardship."

Sponsor Joan via www.justgiving.com/fundraising/thebighop

