Chesterfield man rides a rollercoaster to celebrate 105th birthday

A Chesterfield man celebrated his 105th birthday by becoming the oldest man in the world to ride a rollercoaster.

Jack Reynolds said he was 'amazed' by his first theme park ride in 80 years.

He celebrated his milestone birthday on the Twistosaurus ride at North Yorkshire's Flamingo Land theme park before being presented with his official framed Guinness World Record certificate.

Last year he became the world's oldest man to have a tattoo - at the age of 104.

"It were so different," said the pensioner, comparing the ride to the rollercoasters he remembered from his earlier years.

As he was handed a cup of tea, he added that it was a usual drop of whisky in the morning that helped him stay fit and healthy.

Speaking ahead of his impressive rollercoaster feat, the centenarian said: "I went on the aeroplane and that sort of thing. I've done some quite exciting things but this is one that really is different."

As well as ticking off another item on his to-do list, the event was also a fundraiser for the air ambulance.

"Quite often we have the air ambulance over our district and it impressed me it is all run by charity, no help whatsoever, only charity," he said.

"No help from the Government and I really believe that they should have a lot more funding."