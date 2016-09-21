Chesterfield man found dead in campervan

A Chesterfield man has been found dead in a campervan in Ireland.

Irish media has reported that Graham Hughes - who was in his 50s and from the Walton area - was discovered at Ferrybank campsite on Friday night.

He is believed to have lain undiscovered for a week before being found by a group of locals.

They looked in the campervan's window and became suspicious so shook the vehicle but got no response. They then called the Gardai and officers subsequently gained entry into the vehicle.

There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

A wreath has been laid at the site.