Chesterfield Hotel could be sold again

The Chesterfield Hotel building could be sold again within months, the Derbyshire Times has learned.

Prestige Hotels (Midlands) Ltd bought the iconic property earlier this year and to date has spent £118,000 on repair and refurbishment work.

A Prestige Hotels (Midlands) Ltd spokesman told the Derbyshire Times today: "There are a couple of hoteliers interested in taking it off our hands.

"By next Easter, we should come to see a major conclusion."

Currently, 12 members of the public are renting rooms at the huge premises on Malkin Street.

Within the last week, the occupants had to temporarily leave the 140-year-old building after firefighters identified concerns.

The Prestige Hotels (Midlands) Ltd spokesman said: "Work has been carried out, a prohibition notice has been lifted and all tenants have returned.

"Everything is in order - every certificate is in place and the property meets living conditions."

As previously reported, the rooms cost £250 per calendar month.

Chesterfield Hotel, formerly the Station Hotel, opened in 1877.

It operated as a hotel until it shut in 2015 when the previous owners went bust.

Prestige Hotels (Midlands) Ltd bought the premises for £900,000 in April.

