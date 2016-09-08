Chesterfield fan hit with five year banning order

A Chesterfield fan involved in disorder at the Euro 2016 football tournament has been served with a five-year banning order.

James Sorrell, aged 40, travelled to France in June as part of a contingent of England supporters.

He was spotted taking part in football-related disorder during the tournament and, upon his return to the UK, was served with the banning order notice.

Sorrell, of Brooklyn Drive, Chesterfield, did not challenge the application and is now banned from attending all UK football fixtures for five years.

He must also surrender his passport when the England national team play abroad.

PC Roger Brown, of Derbyshire Police, who worked in France during the tournament, said: “Evidence was gathered at Euro 2016 of James Sorrell engaging in the kind of disorder that was widely reported at the time.

“That evidence was sent back to England, where a dedicated investigation team was on duty to pursue banning order applications.

“Sorrell has been known to police for some time and his actions in France, together with his previous antagonistic behaviour at Chesterfield games, has ultimately led to the five-year ban.

“I’m very pleased with the length of the ban. The vast majority of football supporters are law abiding and well-behaved, but there is unfortunately a small pocket of fans who often ruin it for others.

“That kind of behaviour will simply not be tolerated and I hope this ban sends a message that we are watching, we are gathering evidence, and we will take action whenever we can.”