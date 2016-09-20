Chesterfield couple's stress over 'massive lumps'

An elderly couple claim their lives are being made hell by 'massive lumps' in their home.

Chesterfield Borough Council said it is working with Pamela and Trevor Millward over the problem at their property on Keswick Drive, Newbold.

Chesterfield Borough Council says it is aware of the problem and working with the Millwards for a solution.

Their grandson Alex said: "My grandfather is 68 and disabled and keeps tripping up over the floor due to massive lumps in and around the downstairs of the house.

"He also has a heart condition and the house is causing him stress which could ultimately lead to his death.

"This problem has been going on for three years now."

Mrs Millward, 65, added: "This has caused nothing but stress and anguish to our heath."

Councillor Tom Murphy, the borough council's cabinet member for housing, said: "Structural surveys have shown that when this property was first built many years ago building rubble was used to level the site it sits on.

"Over the years this has compacted and so has led to the kitchen floor surface above it becoming uneven.

"While the property is safe to occupy the problem does need resolving by removing the floor, levelling the ground again and then re-laying a new floor on top of it.

"We are currently working with the family to find an alternative property for them to move in temporarily while the work is carried out.

"As soon as a property can be found that meets the family’s requirements then the work will be carried out," he added.