Chesterfield bar staff can help tackle yobbish behaviour - for FREE

Chesterfield bar staff are being invited to help tackle booze-fuelled anti-social behaviour by studying for a free qualification on responsible alcohol sales.

They are being offered the chance to take part in a one-day course, funded by brewing and beverage company SABMiller, and gain an industry-recognised certificate.

Our Stamp It Out campaign aims to raise awareness of the corrosive effects of anti-social behaviour in our communities, explore the causes and highlight what is being done to tackle the problem, urge people not to engage in the crime and call on residents to play their part by reporting it.

The course will look at a number of topics, including alcohol's effects on the human body, the main points of licensing law and how to prevent drink-related crime and conflict.

At the end, staff will be able to achieve a BIIAB Level 1 Award in Responsible Alcohol Retailing by completing a multiple choice exam.

Sergeant Nick Booth, of Derbyshire police, said: "This is an excellent opportunity for pub, club, bar or off-licence staff to be trained to a high standard and qualified in responsible alcohol retailing, which can only be of benefit to businesses and of course the wider community."

Courses are set to take place in November.

For more information or to register your interest, call the licensing team in Chesterfield on 0300 122 8517.

