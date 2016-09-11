Charity walk to Sheffield Wednesday away game to remember Owls-mad Tom

Family and friends of a football-mad Sheffield Wednesday fan who tragically died aged 13 after doing an Owls-related charity walk for him.

Tom Bothamley, from Wickersley, is to be remembered with a 24-mile walk from Hillsborough to Huddersfield Town’s ground when Wednesday play there on Sunday, October 16.

They are raising money for the Sudden Adult Death Syndrome UK charity.

Tom’s uncle Lewis Carder said family members will be joined by Tom’s football teammates from Wickersley Youth’s Under-14s on the walk.

Lewis said: “Words cannot describe how much pain our family is going through but all we want is him to be remembered how he was.

“He was a very excited Wednesday fan. He enjoyed his brilliant day out at Wembley for the play-off final and had a season ticket in the South Stand with his grandad for the forthcoming season.”

Tom, who suffered from heart condition, died suddenly in July.

Sheffield Wednesday fans took part in a special minute-long round of applause in memory of him during their pre-season friendly match against Benfica at the request of Tom’s family.

He was the third member of his family to lose his life in tragic circumstances - with his father Ryan dying before Tom was born through sudden adult death syndrome in 2002 and his brother Joshua passing away aged just 23 months on Christmas Day in 2007.

It is hoped the walk will raise thousands for charity.

For more information, or to sponsor Tom’s family and friends, visit https://www.gofundme.com/2ngr7h8e