Charity to expand support for Sheffield offenders with drug problems

A leading drug, alcohol and mental health charity has secured a five-year contract to support criminal offenders in Sheffield and Rotherham with their recovery from substance abuse.

Addaction has been providing substance misuse treatment services in Sheffield for the past eight years and this is the third time that they have retained this contract.

The charity says the new deal will allow it to deliver 'a significantly expanded arrest referral service for offenders in Sheffield and Rotherham'.

Addaction in Sheffield is a Drug Intervention Programme which aims to engage substance misusing offenders in drug treatment, whilst also working alongside key partners including police, the probation service, prisons, courts and other criminal justice agencies.

The aim of the scheme is to tackle drug misuse and to reduce crime and repeat-offending by engaging drug misusing offenders with treatment and support services.

Ann Marie Clark, Associate Director for Addaction said: “We are honoured and excited to be delivering a newly re-modelled and expanded service from October 1.

"This is testament to the hard work, dedication and professionalism of our long-standing team; our established criminal justice partnerships; and Addaction’s integral role within the wider treatment system in South Yorkshire.

“We are very pleased to have the opportunity to take criminal justice treatment services forward for the benefit of individuals, families and communities in Sheffield and Rotherham.”