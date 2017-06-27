Charity It’s A Knockout!

Prepare to travel back to the 90s this weekend - all while earning some cash for a fabulous cause!

Revisit the days of It’s A Knockout, with a hilarious take on the hit TV show, all in aid of Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice. Enter a team of ten colleagues, family or friends to battle mountains of foam in crazy costumes for this annual event on Saturday, which will run from 10am to 4pm.

The hospice provides care for children and young people with a shortened life expectancy. To provide care and support services the charity needs to raise £3 million a year.

Call Jo Berry on 01909 508 113 to sign up.now.