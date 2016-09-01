Charity branch raises £250,000

Dedicated fundraisers from Sheffield are celebrating raising £250,000 for the British Heart Foundation.

Sheffield BHF Branch was set up in 2011 to help accelerate the BHF’s fight against heart disease.

Since the branch’s creation, the group of volunteers have taken part in a range of exciting fundraising activities, including social and sporting events, and raised awareness of the charity in their community.

Volunteer Stephanie Cheung said: “We’ve been supporting the British Heart Foundation for six years and we’ve really enjoyed raising money for the charity. We are delighted to have raised over £250,000 in the fight for every heartbeat to fund vital research.

“There are currently over 200 fundraising groups across the UK representing the BHF in their local communities. From running fundraising events to supporting schools and local businesses to organising collections, it’s a great way to get involved and raise funds for heart research.”

Every pound raised by BHF fundraising groups helps fund ground-breaking discoveries and identify new treatments that could help save more people from the devastating effects of heart disease.

BHF fundraising manager for Sheffield, Lauren Mallinson, said: “We’re incredibly grateful to Sheffield BHF Branch for their support. Their incredible energy and enthusiasm is helping us win the fight against heart disease, and we would like to say a huge thanks to them for raising this phenomenal amount.

“There are around seven million people in the UK living with heart and circulatory disease and thanks to the group we’ll be able to fund even more research into these conditions.”

Visit www.bhf.org.uk/localfundraising to find out more about BHF fundraising groups, or for information on starting your own fundraising group in your community.

Lauren added: “Join the fight against heart disease.”