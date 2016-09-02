Charities urged to become partner organisation of Tour de Yorkshire

Good causes are invited to apply to become the official charity partner of the 2017 Tour de Yorkshire - and be in with a chance of receiving tens of thousands of pounds in donations.

Huge sums have been raised for the chosen charities in the first two years of the major cycle race. The Children’s Hospital Charity was the first benefactor in 2015 and received £40, 000, with the Royal National Lifeboat Institution being chosen for the second edition and benefiting from donations totalling £43, 000.

Welcome to Yorkshire has already received submissions from dozens of charities and the deadline for final applications is 5pm on Friday, September 30, when the winner will be chosen by the board.

Sir Gary Verity, chief executive of co-organisers Welcome to Yorkshire, urged charitable organisations to come forward and apply.

He added: “One of the proudest things about organising the Tour de Yorkshire is the fact it enables us to raise money for some very worthy causes.

“Every year we have chosen a different charity to partner with us and next year will be no different. The people of Yorkshire are known for their kindness and generosity, and the money they donate really makes a difference.

“We are looking for an innovative and creative charity that will make the most of the opportunity, and we can’t wait to welcome them on board.

“The 2017 Tour de Yorkshire promises to be the biggest and best one yet, and continue the massive growth we have experienced over the first two editions.

“We’re now regarded as one of the leading cycling races in the world, and we can’t wait to partner a charity that shares our drive and ambition.”

Full details of how to apply to become the official charity can be found on The Tour de Yorkshire website at http://letour.yorkshire.com/charity-application

The Tour de Yorkshire was launched as a joint venture between Welcome to Yorkshire and the Amaury Sport Organisation in 2015 after the county successfully hosted the Tour de France Grand Départ in 2014.

The second edition in 2016, which came through Doncaster, saw over two million fans line the roadside during the three days of action and boosted Yorkshire’s economy by nearly £60 million. The race attracts world-class competitors from across the globe and five-time Olympic champion Sir Bradley Wiggins took part in this year’s event.