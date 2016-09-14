Chante stands up to cancer

A Sheffield woman, diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer, has celebrated her university graduation.

22-year-old Chante Sanderson was forced to leave student life behind when she received the shock diagnosis last year, and move back home with her family so they could care for her throughout her treatment,

But now, determined Chante, who managed to keep on top of her studies while undergoing chemotheraphy and radiotherapy treatment, has graduated from Leeds Beckett University.

“It was so hard to be taken away from university and be back at home, but I was determined not to let it stop me,” said Chante, who was treated at Sheffield’s Weston Park and Royal Hallamshire Hospitals undergoing six rounds of chemotherapy, 25 sessions of radiotherapy and a mastectomy with immediate reconstructive surgery.

“I managed to complete my second year while having my chemotherapy and finally graduated this July. I want to show that you can do anything when you put your mind to it - and that illness doesn’t have to define you.”

And now Chante is using her experience to back a national campaign alongside her sister, Temeira, aged 13, to highlight the fact that one in two people will be diagnosed with cancer at some point in their lives.

The stark ‘1 in 2’ statistic, is what’s motivating Chanté and her sister to join forces and support Stand Up To Cancer, a fundraising campaign from Cancer Research UK and Channel 4, to help save more lives, more quickly. Launched in the UK in 2012, Stand Up To Cancer has already raised more than £25million to fund translational research, which takes developments in the lab and transforms them into brand new tests and treatments for cancer patients.

Chante added: “I want as many people as possible to join me in this fight and Stand up to Cancer.”