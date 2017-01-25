Channel 4 has said it has no plans to turn the saucy goings on at a Sheffield massage parlour into a full series.

A Very British Brothel, a recent documentary focusing on Attercliffe's City Sauna, drew in 1.6 million viewers and was a follow-up to a 2015 behind the scenes look at the venue where girls can have sex with up to 15 men a day and which also proved a ratings smash.

The show has proved such a hit that there have been calls to turn the antics of brothel owner Kath and her daughter Jenni as well as the girls employed there and the punters who visit into a full series.

But a spokesman for the broadcaster has said no new episodes of the show are in the pipeline and said: "There are no current plans for further episodes."

Earlier this month, viewers were left in shock after it was revealed how one punter likes having custard poured over him during romps.

The show showed regular client Owen, 63, disappearing into a Jacuzzi at the venue with sex worker Jo, clutching three tins of 69p custard for the pair's one hour get-together.

As well as interviewing punters - including 73-year-old William, a Doncaster man who makes a 46-mile round trip on the bus to visit girls at the sauna, the show also focused on owners Kath, 53 and her daughter Jenni, 28 and their plans to extend the business - by creating a brothel on wheels in a £6,000 second hand motorhome.

The show also revealed that the girls at the parlour can have sex with up to 15 men a day while it was revealed that fetishes catered for include men who like to be treated as babies by having nappies changed and others who dress in their mother's underwear.