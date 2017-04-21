Changes to road routes around Sheffield's John Lewis store

Sheffield Council has announced changes to the traffic direction around John Lewis.

Shoppers will now be able to turn left and right from the department store's car park once again.

Construction on the retail quarter has begun.

Drivers had been unable to turn right and exit via Cambridge Street while the Grosvenor House Hotel was being demolished.

Entry to the car park will now be from Pinstone Street only.

Council leader Julie Dore said: “We have written to residents and businesses in the affected area and there has been broad support for this slight change to the road network.

“There are signs in place to help motorists and pedestrians manage this slight change to the road network as the Sheffield Retail Quarter reaches a key stage in its development.”

The changes are:

Cross Burgess Street: The flow of traffic on Cross Burgess Street will be returned to how it was before demolition works began last year. Vehicles will once again be able to exit left or right from the John Lewis car park. There will still be one access route to the store’s car park, via Pinstone Street and Cross Burgess Street and on to Burgess Street.

Cambridge Street and Division Street: Cars will now be able to travel from Cross Burgess Street, up Cambridge Street towards Division Street. They will then have to turn left onto Division Street to continue their journey.

