Changes ordered at Sheffield nightclub after stabbings

Bosses of a Sheffield nightclub have been ordered to make 'significant changes to structures and processes’ after two men were stabbed.

The men, aged 28 and 33, were knifed in Area in Burgess Street, near Barker's Pool at around 2.20am on Sunday.

They were both rushed to hospital with serious injuries but are now said to be 'recovering well'.

One was stabbed in the back of his head and the other suffered a punctured lung.

Officers closed down the club in the immediate aftermath of the attack and have ordered a number of improvements before bosses can re-open.

Chief Superintendent Shaun Morley, Sheffield's District Commander, said: “I wholly appreciate the wider public’s concern after the knife-related crime in the city centre this weekend and want to reiterate that we have officers working relentlessly to investigate these incidents.

“Area nightclub was served with a temporary closure notice shortly after this incident being reported to police on Sunday morning and it will remain closed until at least Friday.

“South Yorkshire Police will need to be absolutely satisfied that the club’s management have made significant changes to structures and processes around security and ID.

“We will not tolerate violent crime in our city and will take firm and decisive action against individuals and premises whose behaviour or conduct places the public of Sheffield at risk.”

No arrests have yet been made over the incident.

The stabbings came less than 24 hours after four other men were stabbed in two knife attacks in Sheffield city centre.

At around 4.35am on Saturday, a 21-year-old man was stabbed in his stomach in Carver Street.

A 34-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assault and affray been released under investigation while police enquiries continue

And at around 5.50am that day, three men, aged 20, 22 and 30, suffered serious stab wounds in Division Street and a fourth man, aged 22, was hit over his head with a bottle.

Lamar Waite, 18, of Denholme Close, Burngreave and Osman Adan, 19, of Neville Close, Burngreave, have both been charged with attempted murder, two counts of grievous bodily harm and racially aggravated assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Waite has also been charged with threatening a person with a bladed article.

They appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court yesterday and have been remanded into custody until Monday, October 30.